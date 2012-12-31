As his international music career continues to blossom, thanks to the success of "Gangnam Style," Korean singer PSY is getting ready to spend more time in the U.S.

The Los Angeles Times reports that PSY recently plunked down $1.249 million for a condo in Los Angeles' chichi Blair House on Wilshire Boulevard.

The glass-heavy pad reportedly features 2,776 square feet of modern fixtures and large windows.

PSY, who signed a recording contract with Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, in the fall, paid for the new digs in cash.