Ready your hips, because Korean rapper Psy's latest hit, "Gentleman," is set to take the world by storm. The man behind last year's viral hit "Gangnam Style" song and dance debuted his second U.S. single during a massive concert in Seoul on Saturday, April 13.

The rapper, 34, introduced his new hip-swaying dance in front of more than 50,000 fans, and the entire show was live-streamed on YouTube so that fans around the globe could get a first look at his latest moves.

In the music video, the sunglass-loving singer dons a tuxedo (though he keeps to a monochromatic color scheme this time instead of his trademark powder blue jacket) and wreaks havoc throughout the city.

The rapper pulls chairs out from under women, presses all the buttons on an elevator and causes chaos in a gym -- all while wearing a pair of black harem pants and spewing the hit's catch-phrase: "I'm a mother father gentleman."

Last year, Psy's equally ludicrous video for "Gangnam Style" caught the nation by storm, even unseating Justin Bieber's hit "Baby" in views on YouTube, making it the most-watched clip in the history of the site on Nov. 24.

Bieber had previously been at the top since July 2010, with more than 803,732,000 views, but Psy's music video went viral, hitting a record 803, 761,000 last fall.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Psy Debuts New "Gentleman" Music Video and Dance