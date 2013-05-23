Gangnam Style was brought to the 2013 Cannes Film Festival this year . . . by an imposter! A man dressed up as South Korean rapper Psy has been photographed attending events and parties at the annual festival, and the real Psy called him out on Twitter Wednesday, May 22.

"Seems like there's another ME at cannes . . . say Hi to him. Lol," Psy, 35, tweeted, adding that he's currently in Singapore.

"Here the picture of Fake PSY in Cannes spotted by Scooter Braun!! LOL," he captioned a picture of his look-alike posing with a fan. "Real Psy in Singapore."

The fake Psy looked remarkably similar to the rapper, and styled his signature round sunglasses, suit jacket and bright blue pocket square. The impersonator managed to trick several celebrities into believing he was the real deal.

Skyfall actress Naomie Harris tweeted a photo May 21 with the caption, "Me and Psy at the Chopard party in Cannes! Xx."

"It looks as if we've been fooled, that wasn't the real Psy!" she later wrote May 23. "Could anyone else tell from the picture? Or am I just going crazy!? Haha!"

