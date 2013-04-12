SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rapper PSY says he hopes North Koreans enjoy his new single even as tensions remain high on the Korean Peninsula.

The single, "Gentleman," was released in 119 countries Friday.

The "Gangnam Style" star said Saturday that he regretted the current situation between the two Koreas. He said his job is to make people, including North Koreans, laugh.

North Korea has been increasingly belligerent with war rumblings recently, leaving its neighbors wary of a possible missile test.

PSY is set to unveil the music video and choreography for "Gentleman" at a Seoul concert on Sunday.

PSY's "Gangnam Style" video — featuring his much-mimicked horse-riding dance — made him an international star almost overnight. It's the most watched video of all time on YouTube, with more than 1.5 billion views.