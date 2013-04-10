The Hollywood Reporter -- SEOUL &mdash South Korean pop star Psy will release his new song, "Gentleman," in 119 countries around the world on Friday, his management agency announced Wednesday.

The YouTube sensation had originally planned on unveiling the follow-up to his infectious "Gangnam Style" in Korea on Friday and then the rest of the world the following day. But he reset the time to midnight Thursday (GMT +9 hours) on iTunes and local music websites to lessen confusion for fans and onlookers, said YG Entertainment.

The 35-year-old finished shooting the music video for "Gentleman" on Tuesday. It was shot in various locations around Seoul, much like "Gangnam Style," which famously became the most watched video ever on YouTube and the first to garner over one billion views.

Earlier Psy was quoted by YG Entertainment as saying that the new song will have "a fast, exciting tempo" and be accompanied by a dance that will "be largely in a Korean style."

He will hold a concert dubbed "Happening" at a sports stadium in western Seoul on Saturday before going on an international tour to promote the new track.

