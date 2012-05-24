LONDON (AP) -- The publicist for "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Keira Knightley says the actress is engaged to be married.

Publicist Sara Keene confirmed the engagement on Friday. She says she does not have further details about the wedding plans.

The Oscar-nominated 27-year-old actress who first won acclaim for her role in "Bend It Like Beckham" is to marry musician James Righton.

He is a keyboardist with the British indie rock band, the Klaxons. The couple started dating early last year.