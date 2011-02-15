LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Heart trouble is keeping Elizabeth Taylor hospitalized in Los Angeles, but her publicist says the 78-year-old actress is OK and has been visiting with family and friends.

Taylor spokeswoman Sally Morrison said in a statement Tuesday that the two-time Oscar winner is comfortable at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and "there has been steady improvement in her condition" since she was admitted last week.

Taylor is being treated for symptoms of congestive heart failure, a condition she disclosed in November 2004.

"Her medical team is gratified by her progress to date, and it is hoped and expected that this will continue over the next few days. For now, she will remain under their care in the hospital for continued monitoring," Morrison said. "Friends and fans around the world should be reassured that Elizabeth Taylor is in good hands and receiving the best possible care from her skilled and dedicated doctors and nurses."

Morrison described Taylor's condition as stable but offered no other details.

