NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A spokesman for Keith Urban says the country star will undergo throat surgery later this month to remove a polyp on his vocal chords.

A statement from Urban's publicist, Paul Freundlich, says the surgery is a minor outpatient procedure. It will require complete vocal rest followed by an indefinite period of recuperation.

Urban is postponing his "All For The Hall" concert to benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 18. He is substantially scaling back appearances that require him to sing multiple songs. They will be rescheduled in 2012.

Until his surgery at the end of the month, Urban will honor his commitments that require only a one-song performance. He is scheduled to perform at the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9.

Urban is nominated for CMA entertainer and male vocalist of the year.

