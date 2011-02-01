LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Zsa Zsa Gabor's publicist says the actress has been taken back to a Los Angeles hospital because she started spitting up blood and mucus.

John Blanchette says just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, doctors told Gabor's husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, that she was bleeding internally and he should call an ambulance.

Gabor was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center a week after doctors amputated most of her right leg on Jan. 14.

Blanchette says the 93-year-old actress didn't recognize her doctor or her husband on Sunday.

Gabor broke her hip and had replacement surgery in July. She has been hospitalized several times for swelling and clots, then the amputation.

