NEW YORK (AP) -- Other than making it to the top 12, the best thing that happened to Jorge Nunez so far in his "American Idol" adventure was getting feedback from Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez.

Nunez, 21, an ebullient college student from Cidra, Puerto Rico, says hearing from the Latin superstar couple has been the highlight of his journey on the Fox competition show. Ryan Seacrest read Nunez a text message by Anthony on his radio show Thursday morning, in which Anthony said Nunez's performance brought the pair to tears.

Nunez says Anthony and Lopez are hugely popular in his country, and he can't believe they know who he is.

Nunez joined Lil Rounds and Scott MacIntyre, picked by viewers this week for the show's top 12, in a teleconference Thursday.