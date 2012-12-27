Billboard -- Alt-rock heroes Pulp have teamed up with their S.S. Coachella shipmate, LCD Soundsystem mastermind James Murphy, for a newly released song, "After You," that was issued online at midnight on Christmas (Dec. 25).

According to Pitchfork, parts of "After You" were written by Pulp over a decade ago, but the track remained unfinished until the reunited Britpop group recorded the song in London last month. Murphy was brought in to produce the song, and reportedly helped bring Jarvis Cocker and co. to the finish line during their joint stay on the inaugural S.S. Coachella cruise. On Dec. 8, Pulp performed a hometown show at Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, England, and gave attendees a download code that would eventually be used to snag the new release. "We got you a little present but you can't open it til Xmas Day, ok?" the note to fans read.

After reuniting in 2011 for a string of overseas tour dates, Pulp played a handful of U.S. shows for the first time in a decade this year, including April performances at New York's Radio City Music Hall and at Coachella in Indio, Calif. The group, which has not released an album since 2001's "We Love Life," has not announced plans for any further releases, and does not have tour dates planned for 2013 after headlining the S.S. Coachella trips earlier this month. Meanwhile, Pulp is just the latest high-profile collaborator for Murphy since LCD Soundsystem disbanded last year -- the 42-year-old producer collaborated with Gorillaz and Andre 3000 on the one-off Converse single "DoYaThing" earlier this year, and is apparently involved with Arcade Fire's forthcoming fourth studio album.

