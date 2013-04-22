LONDON (AP) — Legislation that will end a centuries-old British rule that puts boys before girls in the succession to the throne has cleared the House of Lords, and now goes to Queen Elizabeth II for approval.

The change means that if Prince William and the former Kate Middleton have a girl first, she will become queen, and no younger brother will be able to jump the line and displace her.

The legislation also permit an heir to the throne to marry a Catholic, though Catholics would still be barred from succeeding to the throne.

The royal couple's first child, due in July, will be third in line to the throne after William and his father Prince Charles.