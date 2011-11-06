Puss in Boots has pawed its way to the top of the box office for the second week in a row!

The animated kiddie flick -- featuring the voices of Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas -- raked in $33 million in box office receipts to maintain the top sales spot in its second week in theaters.

Eddie Murphy and Ben Stiller's caper Tower Heist debuted in second place this weekend, earning $25.1 million in its first week out of the gate. Tower Heist's numbers are slightly less than the openings of Stiller's other comedies, including Meet the Parents ($28.6 million) and Starsky and Hutch ($28.1 million).

The holiday-themed A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas opened to disappointing numbers, with an estimated $13.07 million in box office receipts this weekend. The Kal Penn and John Cho-fronted film earned slightly less than the film's prior installment, Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, which opened in 2008.

Rounding out the top five this weekend were the spooky Paranormal Activity 3 ($8.5 million) and Justin Timberlake's sci-fi flick In Time, which earned $7.7 million for a fifth place finish.

