LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Puss in Boots" kept its claws on the No. 1 spot at the box office with a $33.1 million second weekend, raising its total domestic kitty to $75.5 million.

A spinoff of the "Shrek" movies, "Puss in Boots" held off Eddie Murphy and Ben Stiller's crime romp "Tower Heist," which opened at No. 2 with $24 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Puss in Boots," Paramount, $33,054,644, 3,963 locations, $8,341 average, $75,527,682, two weeks.

2. "Tower Heist," Universal, $24,025,190, 3,367 locations, $7,135 average, $24,025,190, one week.

3. "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas," Warner Bros., $12,954,142, 2,875 locations, $4,506 average, $12,954,142, one week.

4. "Paranormal Activity 3," Paramount, $8,333,691, 3,286 locations, $2,536 average, $95,116,745, three weeks.

5. "In Time," Fox, $7,481,592, 3,127 locations, $2,393 average, $23,990,237, two weeks.

6. "Footloose," Paramount, $4,470,135, 2,811 locations, $1,590 average, $44,719,755, four weeks.

7. "Real Steel," Disney, $3,436,086, 2,438 locations, $1,409 average, $78,779,328, five weeks.

8. "The Rum Diary," FilmDistrict, $2,920,481, 2,292 locations, $1,274 average, $10,356,215, two weeks.

9. "The Ides of March," Sony, $1,938,197, 1,391 locations, $1,393 average, $36,738,482, five weeks.

10. "Moneyball," Sony, $1,786,441, 1,278 locations, $1,398 average, $70,213,831, seven weeks.

11. "The Three Musketeers," Summit, $1,698,634, 1,863 locations, $912 average, $18,047,630, three weeks.

12. "Courageous," Sony, $1,539,563, 1,138 locations, $1,353 average, $29,951,296, six weeks.

13. "Anonymous," Sony, $1,233,006, 514 locations, $2,399 average, $2,683,332, two weeks.

14. "Dolphin Tale," Warner Bros., $1,022,266, 1,105 locations, $925 average, $68,617,383, seven weeks.

15. "50/50," Summit, $953,636, 747 locations, $1,277 average, $32,974,877, six weeks.

16. "Margin Call," Roadside Attractions, $718,321, 178 locations, $4,036 average, $2,516,831, three weeks.

17. "Johnny English Reborn," Universal, $676,245, 644 locations, $1,050 average, $7,725,155, three weeks.

18. "Martha Marcy May Marlene," Fox Searchlight, $455,772, 98 locations, $4,651 average, $1,021,024, three weeks.

19. "Ra. One," Eros International, $384,362, 189 locations, $2,034 average, $2,229,372, two weeks.

20. "The Way," Abramorama, $359,980, 224 locations, $1,607 average, $2,148,940, five weeks.

