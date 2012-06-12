NEW YORK (AP) -- Another major e-book holdout has joined the digital world: Thomas Pynchon.

Penquin Press announced Tuesday that the electronic editions of "Gravity's Rainbow," "V." and other influential works will go on sale Wednesday.

The 75-year-old writer has long been praised as a visionary for the information age, but had resisted allowing his books to be downloaded. His other novels include "Vineland" and "Against the Day." Penguin's announcement included no statement from Pynchon, who has avoided the media for decades.

Pynchon's books have been released by several publishers, including Little, Brown and Company and Henry Holt and Company, but Penguin acquired e-rights to all of his work. The deal was negotiated by Pynchon's wife, literary agent Melanie Jackson.