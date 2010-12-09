NEW YORK (AP) -- Qualcomm is offering to refund customers who bought its portable TV sets, ahead of shutting down the broadcasts on March 27.

Qualcomm's FLO TV service is the only subscription-based broadcast TV service in the U.S. designed for portable gadgets. It's been live since 2007, but has never garnered much interest from customers.

The San Diego-based company is offering full refunds for its battery-powered portable TV set, an Audiovox-branded portable DVD player/TV set and an in-car entertainment system.

Running FLO TV cost Qualcomm $132 million in the latest quarter. It has said that shutting it down will reduce earnings next year by $125 million to $175 million.