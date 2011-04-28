It's a sunny day in London!

Queen Elizabeth II, 85, was dressed to the nines in an Angela Kelly single crepe wool primrose dress with hand sewn beading at the neck in the shape of sunrays. She paired it with a matching double crepe wool tailored primrose coat. Sporting a bit of bling, she added Queen Mary's True Lovers knot brooch.

Topping off the look, the British monarch wore a matching Angela Kelly crepe hat with hand made silk roses and matching apricot colored leaves.

Like Prince William and Kate Middleton, she and Prince Philip, 89, wed in Westminster Abbey in 1947.

