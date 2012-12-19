LONDON (AP) — She made her acting debut at the London Olympics. Now Queen Elizabeth II is hitting the screen again — in 3D.

Buckingham Palace says the monarch was "ready to embrace something new" for her annual Christmas broadcast in honor of her Diamond Jubilee year — 60 years on the throne.

The 86-year-old monarch has made a prerecorded Christmas broadcast on radio since 1952 and on television since 1957. She writes the speeches herself, and the broadcasts mark the rare occasions in which the queen voices her own opinion without government consultation.

The palace said the queen has watched the broadcast and found it "absolutely lovely."

It airs at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.