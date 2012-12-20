QE2 is going 3D!

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II may be 86 years old, but she's keeping up with the times. In honor of her Diamond Jubilee year, Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas broadcast will be in 3D this year.

PHOTOS: Hats off to the royal family

She was "ready to embrace something new," Buckingham Palace told the Associated Press Thursday. No word yet on what exactly the 3D elements of the broadcast will entail.

Queen Elizabeth has prerecorded a Christmas broadcast (in which she writes her own speech) on the radio since 1952 and on television since 1957. She's already watched this year's up close and personal broadcast and says it's "absolutely lovely."

PHOTOS: Look back on Wiliam and Kate's first year of marriage

Prince William and Prince Harry's grandmother showed her adventurous side at the Opening Ceremony of 2012 London Olympic Games in August by participating in James Bond sketch. "Both of us were slightly surprised with our grandmother's secret hobby of parachuting," Harry joked to the BBC of the queen's fake stunt.

PHOTOS: Prince William's funniest moments

The brothers -- plus William's pregnant wife Kate Middleton -- will next get to watch their grandmother make her 3D debut at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Queen Elizabeth II to Give Christmas Message in 3D