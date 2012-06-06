Talk about a speedy recovery! Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, may very well be able to celebrate his 91st birthday at home.

The British royal had recently been hospitalized "as a precautionary measure after developing a bladder infection," forcing him to miss several Diamond Jubilee festivities. On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II, 86, visited her husband at the King Edward VII Hospital in central London.

PHOTOS: Celebrity health scares

"The Duke's condition has improved considerably. The treatment of his infection continues with antibiotics," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson tells Us Weekly. "He is in good spirits spirits but will remain in the hospital over the next few days."

Philip -- who will turn 91 Sunday -- married Queen Elizabeth II on November 20, 1947. They are the proud parents of Prince Charles, 63, Princess Anne, 61, Prince Andrew, 52, and Prince Edward, 48. They also have eight grandchildren: Prince William, 29, Prince Harry, 27, Princess Beatrice, 23, Princess Eugenie, 22, Peter Phillips, 34, Zara Phillips, 31, Lady Louise Windsor, 8, and James, Viscount Severn, 4.

PHOTOS: The Queen's Diamond Jubilee

Edward visited his father in the hospital Wednesday, telling reporters: "He's getting better. He's in good spirits. [The Queen] misses him, of course."

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II concluded her Diamond Jubilee celebration with a pre-taped, two-minute televised address. "The events that I have attended to mark my Diamond Jubilee have been a humbling experience," she said. "It has touched me deeply to see so many thousands of families, neighbors and friends celebrating together in such a happy atmosphere."

VIDEO: Highlights from Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding

"But Prince Philip and I want to take this opportunity to offer our special thanks and appreciation to all those who have had a hand in organizing these Jubilee celebrations," she said. "It has been a massive challenge, and I am sure that everyone who has enjoyed these festive occasions realizes how much work has been involved."

Her Highness added: "I hope that memories of all this year's happy events will brighten our lives for many years to come. I will continue to treasure and draw inspiration from the countless kindnesses shown to me in this country and throughout the Commonwealth. Thank you all."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Queen Elizabeth II Visits Prince Philip at King Edward VII Hospital