Queen Elizabeth visited her husband Prince Philip at Papworth Hospital Saturday morning following his emergency heart surgery to treat a blocked coronary artery.

NEWS: How Queen Elizabeth helped William plan his wedding

She was joined by her children Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward in Cambridge, England, where the 90-year-old Duke was airlifted by helicopter late Friday. He had been suffering from chest pains, which was treated by coronary stenting.

PHOTOS: Look back at Will and Kate's big day

Early Saturday, Buckingham Palace officials issued an update, saying he had had a "good night" following his procedure and that he was in "good spirits."

PHOTOS: The year in royals!

The royal family, including Prince William and Duchess Kate, are planning to spend Christmas at the 85-year-old Queen's Sandringham estate.

Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, 28, is expected to join them on Boxing Day (Dec. 26), before the trio travels to the Middleton family's home in Bucklebury.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly