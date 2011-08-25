The Queen wants to reinvent Duchess Kate's wardrobe! No, not the Queen of England -- Queen Latifah!

"I'd probably give her a pair of my skinny moto jeans and a fresh moto jacket with a cool tank, and I'd probably get her a nice pair of Ralph Lauren boots, throw her on a cool-ass motorcycle and tell her to go," Queen Latifah told New York mag's The Cut on Thursday about how she'd style Kate. "But that's just me. I like to see a little ruggedness."

The 41-year-old star, who is launching her first clothing collection for HSN on Aug. 27, added that despite her own views on what's fashionable, she likes the 29-year-old royal's style as is.

"I think she has a great fashion sense. I think she has a great sense of taste, and she seems just like a girl's girl," Queen Latifah said.

And as for Kate's little sis?

"Pippa's still kind of up-and-coming to me —- she should get to wear whatever she wants," the comedic actress said. "It's the time to experiment with the kinds of things she wears."

Queen Latifah isn't the only celeb who admires Kate's fashion -- Anne Hathaway recently dished to USA Today about Kate's smart wardrobe choices.

"Can I tell you how grateful I am to Kate Middleton? Because she is such an advocate for dressing like a lady," the One Day actress said. "I'm just very grateful to [her] for making looking appropriate really fun again. So right now my fashion choices are all about Kate Middleton."

