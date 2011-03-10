Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is taking legal action in a bid to silence his neighbor's collection of birds.

The "Pulp Fiction" director is suing Academy Award-winning screenwriter Alan Ball, claiming he has been unable to work on new scripts due to the "blood-curdling screams" coming from the "exotic bird menagerie."

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday and obtained by TMZ.com, Tarantino also alleges that "True Blood" creator Ball has "done little to eliminate the macaws' daily cacophony," which he describes as "obnoxious pteradactyl-like screams."

Tarantino is asking a judge to silence the birds after attempting to amicably resolve the dispute with Ball to no avail.

