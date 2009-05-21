There was a time when Christian Bale and meat products were [bleeping] done, professionally and otherwise. But then the longtime vegetarian watched Roberto Benigni's gentle comedy stylings in the Holocaust-set "Life Is Beautiful," and suddenly he had an overwhelming urge to eat an animal. "I was up in Toronto and went to see that movie 'Life Is Beautiful.' By myself. And when I came out, I had a craving for blood unlike anything I had ever experienced since I decided to go vegetarian at the age of 7," he recalls to GQ magazine. "It was a compulsion. It was undeniable. I went to several restaurants, one right after the other, and got the biggest, bloodiest steaks I could get my hands on. It was the first time I had tasted flesh in almost twenty years." No word on whether a stomachache and a round of head-shrinking soon followed.

"I wasn't someone who could smoke or drink in moderation, and I recognized that those things would kill me." That's Ewan McGregor, opening up to the June issue of Men's Health about how he scared himself straight by picturing the worst-case scenarios of his bad habits. "I started visualizing the doctor telling me that I had cancer from smoking or that I was extremely ill because of how much I'd been drinking," says the actor. "What kind of regret would I have if I had to tell my children or my wife that I was dying because of something I could have done something about? I didn't want to be that kind of man."

In other regret news, a good rule of thumb before getting a tattoo: Check and recheck the spelling. Then check again. Hayden Panettiere recently etched an ink stain down the length of her torso that reads "vivere senza rimipianti." The Italian phrase loosely translates to "live without regrets," or at least it would if there weren't an extra "i" in "rimpianti." Of course, there's a lovely sort of symmetry to the misspelled motto, because the "Heroes" starlet, 19, either has to live with the error sans regrets or go back under the needle to correct it. Hayden, who has been enjoying plenty of bikini time with British TV host (and rumored new beau) Steve Jones, 32, at the Cannes Film Festival, isn't the first celebrity to be bested by foreign language-based body art. Britney Spears reportedly got a tattoo that she thought meant "mysterious" in Chinese but really meant "strange."

Speaking of Britney, she was looking oh-so-fit and fabulous while resting and relaxing in the Bahamas this week in a teeny bikini accessorized with a belly button bauble. The popster, whose Circus tour heads to Britain next month after a successful North American run (save for a few hiccups here and there), played in the sand with sons Sean Preston, 3, and Jayden James, 2, both of whom were adorable in hats that could have come straight off the noggin of dad Kevin Federline. "Nothing better than a day at the beach with my family!" Brit enthusiastically Twittered. Also along on the trip, which included some dolphin-watching, were her decision-making dad, Jamie, her brother, Bryan, and her agent, Jason Trawick, who, despite numerous denials, continues to be romantically linked to her.