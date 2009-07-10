The magnetic pull between Drew Barrymore and Justin Long's lips appears to be as strong as ever. Life & Style claims the joined-at-the-hipster squeezes were spit-shining each other's tonsils Thursday night at a New York hot spot. "They were groping each other and making out in the middle of the bar!" a spywitness tells the mag. "They couldn't have cared less if t here were other people in the room." The reunited pair, who were also seen sucking face during a recent trip to Miami, remained touchy-feely even when their mouths weren't suctioned together. "He held her hand or had his arm around her constantly," notes the source. "They make an adorable couple, and they seem totally in love!"

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon was photographed with a big old shiner this week, prompting speculation over how she got it. A pillow fight with boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal that got too frisky? A bar brawl with someone who didn't like "Legally Blonde"? Nope. According to TMZ.com, the Oscar winner received the black eye (see the painful-looking boo-boo here) during softball practice for the James L. Brooks-directed film she's shooting with Owen Wilson.

When you're Mrs. Tom Cruise, you can't merely do things well. You have to do them astoundingly well. And so it is with Katie Holmes and her July 23 performance on "So You Think You Can Dance," which, based on eyewitness accounts, should be something akin to seeing Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dance cheek-to-cheek as Mikhail Baryshnikov and Gene Kelly leap around them. Just how good is Katie's homage to the classic Judy Garland number, "Get Happy"? "It's Oscar winning," choreographer Tyce Diorio rhapsodizes to People magazine , which was nice enough not to tell him that the Academy doesn't usually hand out little gold bald men for reality TV shows. "The thing that is so awesome is that you won't know, you don't know what to expect but then when you sit and watch it, it's amazing. Amazing!" Holmes is currently shooting the big-screen movie "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" in Melbourne, Australia. We're sure her performance will be Emmy-worthy.

Katy Perry and Demi Moore are doing their best to inspire us to hit the gym. First up is the calculatingly quirky popster, who showed off her enviable figure in a non-kooky bikini while relaxing in Turkey on Wednesday. But her trip wasn't without a few hiccups. Customs officials, perhaps not realizing she was set to perform in Istanbul, didn't know what to make of her stage ensembles (what, they've never seen a woman dancing around in fruit before?). "my glittery new outfits r stuck @ customs in Turkey," she tweeted on Thursday. "They won't release them! My biggest nightmare is coming true. Wearing an outfit twice." In other bikini news, Demi looked ab-tastic as she cooled off in the Caribbean surf on Monday with both a beer and husband Ashton Kutcher, who also appears to be doing his crunches.

And finally, in a story that we would dismiss as so much fiction if Joe Simpson wasn't involved, the New York Post claims he's trying to relaunch daughter Ashlee's singing career with a "concept album" of Michael Jackson songs. We'll give you a moment to let the dry heaves pass. Thankfully, Bronx Mowgli's mom, who is set to appear in the forthcoming redo of "Melrose Place," has denied the plan. "Haha jeez. I loved mj enough 2 never to in my wildest dreams think of doing a tribute album," she Tweeted on Friday. "R.I.P. A legend. Enough with the goofy stories!" In other news of scary stage dads named Joe, Jackson's father has apparently taken a good long look at heartbroken grandkids Paris, 11, Prince Michael, 12, and Blanket, 7, and seen dollar signs. On Friday, Joe Jackson told ABCNews that he thinks the children, whom Michael literally masked from the public eye, could become performers like their dad. "I keep watching Paris," he creepily explained. "She ... wants to do something." Oh, and 7-year-old Blanket, adds Joe, "can really dance." Anyone have the number for child services?