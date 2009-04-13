Has Jessica Simpson's hiked-up, figure-annihilating jeans debacle taught her the value of self-esteem? Seems so, and now she's eager to share that hard-won wisdom with her fans. "Why do we let the sun SET with its beauty then find ourselves ugly," she ponders in a message posted on her biggest fan site. "Didn't God, whoever he may be to you, create both? If a sunset is beautiful, then so are we." The inspiration-minded starlet, who looked lithe, leggy and pillow-lipped in a butt-skimming minidress as she and boyfriend Tony Romo attended a Simpson family dinner Saturday night in Los Angeles, also urges everyone to practice self-love (cool down -- she means the metaphorical kind). "Love yourself morning, noon and night," recommends Jess, before revealing herself a fan of "Fiddler on the Roof" by concluding, "Sunrise. Sunset."

Shakespeare once compared his love to a summer day. Joel Madden is trying a different approach: He's comparing his love to a beloved, perm-sporting TV creature. In a recent Twitter post, the Good Charlotte front man said of stork-awaiting squeeze Nicole Richie, "This is why I love her, folks." He then shared a picture of the starlet as a curly-haired kid, observing, "Is it not Ron Perlman circa 'Beauty and the Beast??'" Madden even offered a comparison pic of Perlman in all his mane-haired glory. And although some women would be fuming if the man who's second spawn they're currently incubating posted embarrassing photos of them on the Internet, Nicole good-naturedly responded with her own Tweet, saying, "Everyone has an awkward phase. Let me have something! Can you believe my mom let me have curly bangs?"

Sorry, Jerry Lewis, but France has forsaken your comic genius for a crankypants medical genius. The London Guardian reports the land of brie and baguettes has fallen under the spell of "House," so much so that star Hugh Laurie's 13-year-old novel, "The Gun Seller," is flying off the shelves. "He is so cynical and politically incorrect," Valérie Hurier, TV editor at Télérama magazine, explains to the paper. "He's misanthropic and he breaks with the orthodox rules but all for a noble aim. For all that, we absolutely love him."

And finally, in a few tabloid bits we urge you to take with a honkin' boulder of salt, Chris Brown may have moved on from Rihanna with either a former girlfriend from back home or a member of the novelty group Girlicious (or none of the above, according to his rep); Amy Winehouse's estranged husband Blake Fielder-Civil supposedly knocked up a single mother of two while in rehab; and Suri Cruise, who turns three on Saturday, may soon begin her studies (some of them possibly Scientology-based) at a school founded by her parents' friends, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

