To the disappointment of hot and bothered fanboys the world over, Megan Fox won't be slipping into Wonder Woman's cleavage-showcasing bustier and full-coverage briefs anytime soon. "Wonder Woman is a lame superhero," the brunette bombshell opines to London's Sunday Times. "She flies around in her invisible jet and her weaponry is a lasso that makes you tell the truth. I just don't get it. Somebody has a big challenge on their hands whoever takes that role, but I don't want to do it." Not that Fox is worried about being typecast as a hottie, unlike some of her pulchritudinous peers. "Hollywood is the most superficial thing you could possibly be a part of," she points out. "And if I weren't attractive I wouldn't be working at all . . . If I show up and give any sort of performance at all, even a mediocre one, everyone will walk away going, 'Holy s---! Megan did a great job in that movie!' So I'm an overachiever just by default because of the category I've been put in."

Katy Perry wants everyone to know she's far more prudish than her girl-kissing reputation might suggest. "For me, it's not a pastime, going out and meeting people and trying to hook up with people," the popster tells Complex magazine (via the New York Daily News). "That actually makes me feel disgusting. From a really early age, I was really sensitive to that. Getting your flirt on is the best thing in the world, but when it comes to sharing bodily fluids with a person I don't know -- no thank you."

It might be time for Kevin Bacon to consider a good old-fashioned, bad luck-expelling exorcism. Six months after he and wife Kyra Sedgwick reportedly lost a significant chunk of their fortune to accused swindler Bernie Madoff, he's become the victim of a BlackBerry-napping. The New York Post reports the actor's phone was snatched Thursday morning as he waited in a Manhattan subway station (hey, a guy's gotta save money where he can -- and cabs are expensive). Bacon gave chase but lost the thief in the crowd.

Did you get in some beach time over the holiday weekend? No? Then spend a few minutes living vicariously through a few bikini-clad stars. Kim Kardashian showed off her shapely talents as she frolicked in Miami, while Pam Anderson sported a teeny-tiny pink two-piece in Malibu, where it was apparently a bit chilly (or she was just happy to see the paparazzi). Also hanging in Malibu: an over-accessorized Avril Lavigne, who bad-touched herself while playing in the surf.

