"NO! Hahahahahahaha" — Adele, responding to a question about whether she expects to play a Bond girl now that she's won a Golden Globe award for "Skyfall."

— Anthony McCartney— Twitter http://www.twitter.com/mccartneyAP

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — Show Bits brings you the 70th annual Golden Globes through the eyes of Associated Press journalists. Follow them on Twitter where available with the handles listed after each item.