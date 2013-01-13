"When my name was called, my knees gave a little bit. Actually, I was sitting. My knees gave when I walked up there." — Christoph Waltz, who won a Golden Globe for supporting actor for his role in "Django Unchained."

— Anthony McCartney— Twitter http://www.twitter.com/mccartneyAP

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — Show Bits brings you the 70th annual Golden Globes through the eyes of Associated Press journalists. Follow them on Twitter where available with the handles listed after each item.