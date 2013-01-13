"I could never stop acting. You'd have to drag me behind a team of horses. No, I'm not retiring from acting." — Jodie Foster, speaking to reporters after accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

— Anthony McCartney — Twitter http://www.twitter.com/mccartneyAP

EDITOR'S NOTE — Show Bits brings you the 70th annual Golden Globes through the eyes of Associated Press journalists. Follow them on Twitter where available with the handles listed after each item.