Quotes from the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

———

"At one point, the film was going to be called `The King's Speech Therapist,' but then they decided against that." — Geoffrey Rush, who plays the speech therapist in "The King's Speech," accepting the movie's award for best ensemble.

———

"Until today, I would say probably, if ever I felt that I had a trophy which has told me that something's really happening for me, it was my SAG card. Growing up in England, it's not something you expect to see in your wallet, really. And so it has this glow, and I used to flash it around, hoping it would get me female attention, entry into nightclubs and top-level government departments. It didn't." — Colin Firth, accepting the award for outstanding actor.

———

"I must say, this is the biggest surprise I've ever had in this business. There wasn't a prayer." — Betty White, accepting the award for outstanding performance by a woman in a comedy series.

———

"There are millions of those in the world who would love to be in our shoes. We are a privileged few who have been chosen to work in this field of entertainment." — Ernest Borgnine, accepting the award for lifetime achievement.

———

"It's like going to the ball but, like Cinderella, I have to be in bed by midnight or it gets ugly." — Bryan Cranston, star of "Breaking Bad," said on the red carpet about attending the ceremony.

———

"We should do a sequel called `The Queen's Speech,'" Helena Bonham Carter, co-star of "The King's Speech," on the red carpet.

———

"Thank you, New York, for keeping us — and all the teamsters who have been digging us out of the snow for the past two weeks." — Julianna Margulies, star of the New York-shot "The Good Wife," accepting the award for outstanding performance by a woman in a drama series.

———

"I love acting. I love what we do. It's so bloody silly at times, isn't it? It's like playing dress-up, and other times it is so meaningful. I just enjoy that so much — we get to walk in other people's shoes. Life without empathy is no fun at all." — Christian Bale, accepting the award for outstanding supporting actor.