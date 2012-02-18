"You wait for a voice like that for a lifetime." — Clive Davis

———

"Stevie Wonder rewrote the words to `Ribbon In the Sky.' That was very special because that was her favorite song." — Roberta Flack, after the funeral

———

"We are here today, hearts broken but yet with God's strength, we celebrate the life of Whitney Houston." — the Rev. Joe Carter

———

"Whitney, you are the only woman that could bring all of us together. Whitney, today is your day." — Carter

———

"Rest, my baby girl in, peace. You're now in the arms of Jesus. Love, Mommie." — note from Houston's mother, Cissy Houston, in the program

———

"There was a grace that kept on carrying her all the way through. The same grace led her all the way to the top of the charts." — Tyler Perry

———

"The other thing I know for sure, and this is more important than anything that she's done in her life: Whitney Houston loved the Lord." — Perry

———

"Your tears may fold. ... The flowers will wither. ... You'll be driving down the street one day and you'll hear Whitney's voice talking in your head. You'll giggle inside of yourself as if she were sitting in the car with you, and you will find that people that you really love they may leave you outwardly but they never leave you inwardly." — Bishop T.J. Jakes

———

"We suspend our sorrow, perhaps our anger just long enough to remember the sweet miracle of Whitney." — Kevin Costner

———

She "still wondered, `Am I good enough? Am I pretty enough? Will they like me?' It was the burden that made her great and the part that caused her to stumble in the end. If you could hear me, know I would tell you, you weren't just good enough, you were great." — Costner

———

"Even when she was tired or a bit lost, she gave and gave and then gave some more. When she did not want to do things, she did them anyway, and we are so much better for it." — Patricia Houston