Memorable quotes from winners, presenters and guests at the 2013 Tony Awards:

"I want to thank Harvey Fierstein for calling me up. I'm so glad I was done with the dishes and answered the phone." — Cyndi Lauper, who teamed up with Tony-winning Fierstein, to create the best musical "Kinky Boots."

___

"Yes, ladies and gentlemen, it's the portion of the evening where two actors who are not nominated for their performances on Broadway this season very graciously give a Tony to someone who was." — Alan Cumming, presenting with Scarlett Johansson.

___

"You are my rock, my sword, my shield. Your grace gives me presence. I share this award with you. I'm gonna keep it at my house! But I share it with you." — Billy Porter to his "Kinky Boots" co-star Stark Sands, whom he beat for best leading man in a musical.

___

"'Please wrap it up,' it says. Well, that's exactly what you did with me: You wrapped me up in your arms after 30 years." — Cicely Tyson, who returned to Broadway after three decades and won for best actress in a play but ran afoul of the stage managers on Tony night.

___

"I want to thank every woman that I am in this category nominated with: you have made this a celebration, not a competition." — Judith Light after winning for best featured actress in a play, beating Judith Ivey, Condola Rashad, Shalita Grant and Carrie Coon.

___

"It's not bad for someone who can't sing, can't dance, and can't act. Actually I'm a triple threat — literally." — New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in response to Sigourney Weaver's praise for his support of the Broadway community.