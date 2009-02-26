NEW YORK (AP) -- Rachael Ray is bringing more music and mojitos to the South by Southwest Music and Media Conference this year.

The TV talk show host and foodie put on one of the most popular showcases when she made her debut at the massive festival last March.

This year, she's signed up the Hold Steady, the New York Dolls, Ra Ra Riot and other bands to perform for her music- and food-filled bash on March 21.

Ray says she hopes to "blow the doors off Austin again."

The South by Southwest music festival runs from March 18 to 22.

