Actress Rachel Bilson avoided the pitfalls of fame in her early 20s because the Los Angeles native had already experimented with "all the drugs and alcohol" during her youth.

The "Jumper" star reveals she went through a rebellious period as a teenager and by the time she rose to prominence as a star of hit TV drama "The O.C." at the age of 22, she was no longer interested in partying.

She tells Health magazine, "I grew up in L.A. and did all that when I was younger. I went to the clubs and did all the drugs and alcohol.

"I got it out of my system, so by the time I was on 'The O.C.,' I was like, 'Wow, I can just enjoy this'."

Bilson also credits her three-year relationship with her former co-star Adam Brody with helping to keep her grounded during that time, adding, "It was more of a domesticated thing; you're just home or with friends - and not out to party."

Bilson and Brody split in 2006. She is currently dating actor Hayden Christensen, while Brody recently wed Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester.

