Looks like Amanda Bynes isn't the only starlet with grand dreams of becoming a rapper. Appearing in British Cosmopolitan as the magazine's August cover girl, Hart of Dixie actress Rachel Bilson confessed to harboring some hip hop fantasies of her own.

"If I could karaoke duet with anyone, it would be Eminem," the petite brunette revealed. "I secretly want to be a rapper."

That could explain Bilson's hilarious Funny or Die video earlier this year, in which she spit rhymes about playing a small-town physician on her hit CW series. "I'm a monster, I go ham / Jay and 'Ye can keep the throne 'cause I don't give a damn!" she rapped in the three-minute song, "Call Me Doctor."

The wannabe hip hop star, 31, also talked to British Cosmo about her thoughts on The Bling Ring, the movie based on the crimes of a group of teenagers who burglarized the homes of several celebs, including Bilson. (Among the items she lost were thousands of dollars' worth of designer clothes and several sentimental belongings, including her mom's engagement ring.)

"I thought it was weird to glorify something that was so upsetting for a lot of people," she said of the film, which stars Emma Watson. "It's important to detach from material things, but the special, personal things I lost are hard to forget."

Bilson herself "went through a little bit of a wild phase...and got into trouble" when she was a teenager, but she was scared straight by a near-fatal car crash. "It definitely impacted me and how I was living my life," she told the mag. "It was a wake-up call...I had no choice but to wake up and get with the program, but I think it set me in the right direction."

Which is not to say she hasn't stumbled since then. "I didn't have any idea how much The O.C. would change my life," she recalled of her big break on the hit Fox series starring her, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, and Ben McKenzie. "I thought I knew everything, but now I look back and think, 'You were a dumb ass! What was your problem?'"

These days, Bilson feels much more settled. She even hinted to Cosmo that she might be ready to have kids of her own sometime in the not-so-distant future. "Thirty is a whole different thing; you can slow down and focus on family," she said. "Starting a family one day is definitely something I look forward to."

"My parents' divorce didn't make me cynical about love and marriage. I've always been a big romantic, and I look forward to all those things," she said. "I've been in a relationship [with Hayden Christensen] for six years, and I'm happy...To have a partner is one of the greatest things. I've always been a fan of love...I'm an emotional person; I go with my heart before my head every time!"

The full interview appears in the August issue of British Cosmopolitan, on sale July 4 and available in digital edition on the Apple Newsstand.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rachel Bilson Disses The Bling Ring, Says She Was a "Dumb Ass" During The O.C.