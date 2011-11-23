In terms of celebrity collaborations on BeachMint's e-commerce resume, Kate Bosworth has JewelMint, Jessica Simpson has BeautyMint, and now Rachel Bilson has ShoeMint.

"We are so excited to not only launch ShoeMint.com on Black Friday, but also to participate in "CyberMint Monday" and continue the celebration!" Bilson tells Us Weekly about the newest addition to the BeachMint sites headed up by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's sister, Randi Zuckerberg.

"Working on this project with Beachmint was a perfect fit for me and R to Z Media. I love fashion and am often torn between the convenience of online shopping and the enjoyment of browsing in person with friends," says Zuckerberg. "These online shows make shopping on Cyber Monday social again. You'll be able to find great deals while shopping alongside celebs, designers, other fashion lovers, and most importantly, your friends."

"This is what the ShoeMint shopping experience is all about: offering our members a fun, fresh experience that they won't find anywhere else," Bilson adds.

BeachMint, which launched in October 2010 with Bosworth and her celeb stylist Cher Coulter's JewelMint, calls itself the "next generation social commerce company. A year later, Simpson was tapped to head up BeautyMint with Beverly Hills skin-care expert, Nerida Jo. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen joined forces with StyleMint, which sells an exclusive T-shirt collection, in July 2011.

