Social commerce company BeachMint announced Wednesday that its celebrity designers will participate in a live video shopping experience specially designed for Cyber Monday.

StyleMint.com designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will participate, as will JewelMint.com designers Kate Bosworth and Cher Coulter and ShoeMint.com designers Rachel Bilson and Nicole Chavez.

BeachMint has partnered with Facebook, Randi Zuckerberg's R to Z Media, and LiveStream to broadcast live from 10 a.m. PST - 12 p.m. PST on November 28. It will feature exclusive remote segments with its celebrity designers on www.facebook.com/stylemint. A video application will enable real-time shopping and exclusive Cyber Monday deals to stream concurrently.

"We are so excited to not only launch ShoeMint.com on Black Friday, but also to participate in CyberMint Monday and continue the celebration!" Bilson tells Us Weekly in a statement.

Zuckerberg is equally excited about the partnership. "Working on this project with Beachmint was a perfect fit for me and R to Z Media. I love fashion and am often torn between the convenience of online shopping and the enjoyment of browsing in person with friends," she says. "These online shows make shopping on Cyber Monday social again. You'll be able to find great deals while shopping alongside celebs, designers, other fashion lovers, and most importantly, your friends."

Adds Bilson: "This is what the ShoeMint shopping experience is all about: offering our members a fun, fresh experience that they won't find anywhere else."

For more information, visit StyleMint.tv to take part in this special event.

