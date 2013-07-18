Getting into character or just way out of character? The former! On Tuesday, July 16, Rachel Bilson turned heads when she debuted four new tattoos on her neck. While waiting outside of Los Angeles International Airport, the 31-year-old Hart of Dixie actress gave photographers a glimpse of four colored star tattoos on the left side of her neck.

But Bilson's rep confirms to Us Weekly that her new ink is fake. The temporary tattoos are for an upcoming movie role.

In the past, Bilson has said she encouraged a friend to get a tattoo, but said she wouldn't get one herself. "One of my really good friends -- she turned 30 and always wanted a tattoo, so I made her do it!" The To Do List star told Just Jared in 2009. It's not the pain but the permanence of getting inked that turns Bilson off, she explained. "I don't have any. I haven't slept in the same thing for two years straight, so that's how I can't get one."

In the August issue of British Cosmopolitan, Bilson said she's feeling much more settled in life now that she's in her thirties. "Thirty is a whole different thing; you can slow down and focus on family," The O.C. actress said. "Starting a family one day is definitely something I look forward to."

"My parents' divorce didn't make me cynical about love and marriage. I've always been a big romantic, and I look forward to all those things," she added. "I've been in a relationship [with Hayden Christensen] for six years, and I'm happy . . . To have a partner is one of the greatest things. I've always been a fan of love . . . I'm an emotional person; I go with my heart before my head every time!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rachel Bilson Sports Fake Neck Tattoos for Movie Role