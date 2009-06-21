Rachel Griffiths and her husband Andrew Taylor have welcomed their third child, a baby girl, a rep for the actress tells Usmagazine.com.

No other details were immediately available.

The "Brothers & Sisters" star, 40, announced her pregnancy earlier this year, telling Us, "We're almost done [with shooting] and I'm not enormous."

Of getting pregnant, she told Us, "It's brilliantly timed, as I always do with my children, without causing the networks too much stress."

"I'll be back to work pretty quick after, which is intimidating," she went on. "I'm in the most family-friendly show on television, and everybody there is so supportive and thrilled."

Griffiths and Taylor are parents to daughter Adelaide Rose, 3, and son Banjo Patrick, 5.

