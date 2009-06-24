It looks like supermodel Rachel Hunter wont be having the perfect August wedding after all.

In an email (yes, an email), Hunter's boyfriend, hockey player Jarret Stoll, informed invited guests to no longer save the date .

A source tells the UK Sun that Hunter is "absolutely devastated," and "has no idea why Jarret has done this. It sounds like it could be a classic case of cold feet. He is a fair bit younger than her."

In this trying time, friends say Rachel has turned to her ex-husband, Rod Stewart, for comfort. "Rod has been amazing through all of this, a real support" says a source.

Doubtless, there is some smarmy romantic ballad in Rod's catalog about moving on once your boyfriend emails your contact list to inform them your wedding is a no-go?

If not, we suggest he gets to work on one.

