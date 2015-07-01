Rachel McAdams has found herself a leading man in the romance department.

According to Us Weekly, the beauty is dating her "True Detective" costar Taylor Kitsch. The new couple was even spotted together at dinner at Hollywood's Osteria Mozza on June 2.

"It hasn't been long," says an insider. "But it's serious."

The two have apparently known each other for years, but they grew closer on the set of the HBO drama.

"I don't know if it's full-blown love yet, but they talk constantly," a second source told the magazine. "They're really into each other. She talks about him all the time!"

In the past, Rachel has said that finding love on the set is inconvenient. But, that hasn't stopped her, having dated Ryan Gosling, her costar in "The Notebook." She reportedly dated "Southpaw" costar Jake Gyllenhaal, as well.

"A set may seem like a good place for romance, but I don't think it's very conducive; it's too distracting," she previously told Glamour. "Every relationship I've had with a coworker comes after the fact."