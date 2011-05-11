Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen make one cute couple!

The 32-year-old "Notebook" star (in Marchesa) and the 42-year-old "Tron" actor made their first joint red-carpet debut Wednesday at the Cannes International Film Festival.

The "Midnight in Paris" co-stars first became romantic in late summer of last year, and were spotted making out at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. McAdams raised eyebrows when she wore some new jewelry on her ring finger earlier this week, but her rep assured Us Weekly she was "100 percent not engaged."

True love hasn't always come easy for the actress, who was briefly engaged to Ryan Gosling until they called things off in 2007. But the Toronto native hasn't given up on finding her Mr. Right just yet. "My parents are together and still in love. I'm very blessed that way," she tells ELLE's June issue. "I had a great example of love in front of me, and that's probably what makes me such a romantic, because I've seen it firsthand."

