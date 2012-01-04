Last month, Blake Lively revealed that behind her sexy beachy waves is minimal effort, telling Us Weekly, "I put it in a ballerina bun, take it out and it comes out how you see it."

And now, another blonde actress has come clean about her low-key tresses. In the February issue of Glamour, Rachel McAdams dishes about a similar technique she uses on her hair while it dries: several mini buns.

"This is not meant for public viewing!" the 33-year-old joked to the magazine when she showed up to the interview with her hair "in a dozen tiny buns." The title affectionately referred to her look as "adorable crazy."

"This is just how I dry my hair. All my friends make fun of me and call me Helga or Heidi," the actress added.

But even Helga or Heidi-esque 'dos don't take the cake for the Canadian beauty's wackiest hairstyle to date. Back in 2007 (and before Nicki Minaj's candy-colored locks were on the scene), she sported chunky hot pink streaks.

"I always wanted pink hair. I wanted to do my whole head, but my hairstylist, Robert, was like, 'How about we start small?' I absolutely loved it," she said. "I still think about doing blue at some point, but I don't like to change my hair before I'm about to do [a film] -- you never know what that character's going to be."

