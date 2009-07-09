Rachel Weisz is no fan of botox.

"It should be banned for actors, as steroids are for sportsmen," the Mummy actress tells UK Harper's Bazaar.

"Acting is all about expression; why would you want to iron out a frown?" continued Weisz, who won an Oscar for The Constant Gardener.

She is a fan of a more laid-back look.

"I love the way girls in London dress. It's so different to the American 'blow-dry and immaculate grooming' thing," says the English-born Weisz.