Release the doves!

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig got married Friday in upstate New York, Weisz's rep confirms to Us Weekly. Craig, 43, and Weisz, 41, costar in the upcoming horror film "Dream House," which will hit theaters in September 2011.

Weisz split with beau Darren Aronofsky, a producer, in November 2010. The two have a son together, Henry Chance, 5. In December 2010, only a month after ending her nine-year relationship with Aronofsky, Weisz and Craig were spotted packing on the PDA in the English countryside town of Somerset.

The James Bond actor was married to actress Fiona Loudon from 1992 to 1994. The two have one daughter together, Ella, 19.

After only a few months of dating, the sexy British couple was spotted "making out" at an anniversary party for New York, The Box, in February. "They were adorable," an observer told Us, adding that the lovers left their table and "started dancing and they were kissing!"

