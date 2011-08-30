James Bond, Jr.?

Not quite yet, but maybe! Newlywed Rachel Weisz hasn't ruled out the possibility of having a baby with hubby Daniel Craig.

PHOTOS: What these stars love most about being a mom

"Oh, I wouldn't make [a baby] just for the sake of giving my son a sibling," the actress, 41, told Lucky magazine. Weisz and Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky have a 5-year-old son together named Henry. "But... You never know."

PHOTOS: Stylish star moms on the go

Weisz, who married her Dream House costar in June after a very private courtship, gushed to the magazine that "there's nothing like blue-eyed boy in a stripy blue shirt!"

PHOTOS: Stars who fell in love on set

Craig, 43, was married to actress Fiona Loudon from 1992 to 1994. The former spouses have one daughter together, Ella, 19.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly