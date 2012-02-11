NEW YORK (AP) -- Rachel Zoe has that old-school, rock-star girlfriend thing down — and, as she showed Saturday at New York Fashion Week, she does it well.

Zoe, best known as a celebrity stylist, seems to realize she doesn't need to reinvent the wheel to gain traction as a fashion designer: Why not flaunt the signature look that has made you famous?

The runway at the Empire Hotel was a parade of faux fur coats, skinny-style tuxedos, maxi dresses and thigh-high boots that you imagine the young jet-set wearing as they shuttle from London to Los Angeles — perhaps with a pitstop in New York. They're outfits for the type of woman who can pull off gaucho pants, which were indeed part of the lineup.

There was a mashup of rich textures, including velvet, sequins, leather and tweeds. It was that mix that made the jewel-tone bow blouses under menswear style jackets feel modern.

She said in her notes she drew inspiration "from the rock and roll glamour of London in the late `60s and such fashion icons as Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger."

