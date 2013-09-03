Rachel Zoe confirms second pregnancy: 'We feel incredibly blessed'

Us Weekly

Skyler is going to be a big brother! After Us Weekly exclusively revealed in June that Rachel Zoe is expecting her second child with her husband, Rodger Berman, the 42-year-old fashion designer finally confirmed the pregnancy news Tuesday on her blog.

"Rodger, Skyler and I hope that everyone had an amazing summer! Before we head into the chaos of fashion season, we wanted to take a moment to OFFICIALLY confirm that we are expecting another child," Zoe wrote on her website, The Zoe Report. "We are beyond excited for Skyler to have a sibling and for us to fall in love all over again."

"We feel incredibly blessed," the "Rachel Zoe Project" star added. "Thank you all for your constant love and support of our family."

Zoe and Berman are already parents to their son, Skyler, 2. The spouses, who wed in 1996, celebrated their 22nd anniversary as a couple on Aug. 29.

Over Labor Day weekend, Zoe also celebrated her 42nd birthday on Sept. 1. "Birthday lunch today with my boys ... best day ever!" she tweeted. The pregnant star also shared a picture on Instagram of herself blowing out some candles. Not one bday cake but two!! Chocolate anyone? #birthdayhappiness."

