Yup, fashionistas, it's true: Rachel Zoe is pregnant!

The celebrity stylist, 39, finally broke her silence on Twitter Wednesday: "Hey everyone! I want to officially confirm to my loyal friends and followers that I am pregnant!"

Us Weekly first broke the news of the "Rachel Zoe Project" star's pregnancy last month. It's the first child for Zoe and Rodger Berman, her husband of 12 years. The fashionista has been eschewing alcohol and "telling people she can't travel," an insider told Us.

The future mommy added on Twitter: "I feel great, Rodger and I are beyond excited and so thankful for all of your love and support."

The famously thin Zoe barely hid her baby bump at an L.A. event Tuesday. While she didn't dish on her baby-to-be, she told Us she was "so stressed" about holiday shopping for her loved ones.

